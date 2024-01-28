iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,856,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

