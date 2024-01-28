iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

