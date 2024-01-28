iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Hudock Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG opened at $98.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.