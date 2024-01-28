iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

