iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

