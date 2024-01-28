iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,404 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.06 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $648.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

