iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,604,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,108 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $27.66.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

