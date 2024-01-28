iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $85,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 21,031,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.