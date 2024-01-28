iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.52

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as low as $16.23. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 2,351,055 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 185.2% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $442,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.