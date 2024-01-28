iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $35.05. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 122,922 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $192.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
