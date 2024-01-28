iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $35.05. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 122,922 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $192.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 427,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,814,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

