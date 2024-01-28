iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

