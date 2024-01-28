iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,478,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.