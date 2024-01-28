iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $183,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. 691,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,346. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.