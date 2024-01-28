iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. 255,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

