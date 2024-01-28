iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000.

IWS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $115.15. 255,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

