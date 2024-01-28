iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

