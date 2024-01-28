iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
