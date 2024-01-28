iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,836,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,288 shares.The stock last traded at $50.66 and had previously closed at $50.65.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

