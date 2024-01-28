ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $117.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ITT stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $121.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

