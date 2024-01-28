IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 469,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,558 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 1,086.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 415,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 380,235 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,937,000. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IX Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.