Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 304,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.