JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.68).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 105.85 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,999.78). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

