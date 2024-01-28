JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.30 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 902,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

