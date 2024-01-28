JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,651 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $43,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

