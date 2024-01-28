JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.84% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,991,000 after buying an additional 1,258,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 514,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

