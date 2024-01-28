JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$164.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The company has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

