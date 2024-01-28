JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$164.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

