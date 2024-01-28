JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $29.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.