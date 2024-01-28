JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.