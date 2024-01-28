Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.52% of Juniper Networks worth $46,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 466.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 611,967 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $208,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 4,540,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,252. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

