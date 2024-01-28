Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRTX. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.86.

KRTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.00. 802,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

