Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $14.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

FMNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 77,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $535.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

