Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 174,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

