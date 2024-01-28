Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,372 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $96,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.