KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.76.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,847,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

