Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of Kikkoman stock remained flat at $30.79 during trading hours on Friday. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kikkoman in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

