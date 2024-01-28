Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.19.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

