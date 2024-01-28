Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 355,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

