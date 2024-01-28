KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.53.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.