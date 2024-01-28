KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $47,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 33.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 60,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 239.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 133,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.63.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.