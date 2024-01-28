KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.11.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

