KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $584.50.
KLA Stock Down 6.6 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
