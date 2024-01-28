KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.66-5.86 EPS.

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.63. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

