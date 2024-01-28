Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Klabin’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

