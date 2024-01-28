Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

