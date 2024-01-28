Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

