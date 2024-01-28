Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 305,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

