Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

