Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kopin
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kopin
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kopin
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.