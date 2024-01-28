Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,998 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Get Free Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

