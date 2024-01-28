Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 697,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

